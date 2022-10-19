.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Smallholders Women Farmers, SWOFON, Ebonyi State, yesterday called on the State Government to increase its allocation to women farmers and other aspects of Agriculture in the 2023 Budget for the State.

The women who explained that “from the 2022 budget analysis, there was no specific line of budget addressing the issues of smallholder women farmers in the State” noted that “funding of agriculture in the State is very poor as the 2022 budget allocation to agriculture stands at 2.3%.”

According to them, “hunger and food crisis is looming, because of the little attention paid to smallholder farmers, especially women farmers who produce over 80% of the food consumed in the state are facing.”

The women stated this during a one-day programme organized by Participatory Development Alternatives, PDA, and Smallholders Women Farmers, SWOFON, in collaboration with ActionAid, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, to commemorate the World Food Day at San Diego Hotel, Abakaliki.

In her welcome address, the State Coordinator, Smallholder Women farmers, SWOFON, Ebonyi State, Mrs Agbafor Chinyere, noted that “Smallholder women farmers are faced with low and difficult access to credit, essential inputs, improved seeds and seedlings, organic and non-organic fertilizer.”

The Programme with the theme: “Leave no one behind: “Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life” brought together women from the 13 Local Government Areas of the State, including Government Agencies such as FADAMA, Ministry of Agriculture, Finance and Economic Development.

In their Charter of Demand, which was read by Mrs Nwachukwu Chidinma, representing SWOFON group, the group listed “poor funding in agriculture, flood, diseases and pests, herdsmen crisis, low access to credits, farm inputs as factors threatening the effective production of food in the state.

They further added that “the state government should create a specific budget line on strengthening access to Credit (handholding) for smallholder women farmers cooperatives.

“The state needs to significantly release its allocation to extension service as a measure to bridge the deficit in that area of service to farmers; Government should ensure they release farm inputs on time and farm inputs gets to women farmers in the rural communities.

“There is a need to bring more smallholder women, farmers, to the front of the budget planning discussion at state levels. Smallholder women need to be brought side by side with their male counterparts in the discussion and planning of agricultural budget and its implementation.”