Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has commended women in rural communities for the work they do in keeping food on Nigerians’ tables.

This was as she called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders towards addressing challenges faced by rural women.

Mrs Tinubu gave the charge in a statement issued by her office to mark the UN-designated International Day of Rural Women.

“I wish to commend the millions of women across rural communities in Nigeria who contribute in no small measure to the agricultural process. Women have always provided labour on our farms and in other areas of food production and processing, and it is important that they get the recognition due to them,” the statement noted.

She further called for programmes targeted at rural women which will help them increase their earnings and enable them lead quality lived.

“It is key that we take a close look at the agricultural value chain and identify more opportunities for rural women. There must be concerted efforts to bring them up to speed on global best practices in agriculture, work to address the challenges they face and educate them on means through which they can increase their earnings”, she said.

Tinubu, who founded the New Era Foundation and represents Lagos Central in the Senate, is known for philanthropic activities which are often aimed at empowering women, youths and senior citizens.

Established in 2007 by the United Nations General Assembly, the International Day of Rural Women recognizes the critical role and contribution of rural women in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All”.