Renowned Nigerian singer/songwriter, actress and activist Onyeka Onwenu has announced the official release of ‘Rise Up,’ a new song written and produced in partnership with the Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF). The soulful and deeply inspiring song, which carries the ever-classic Afro-pop signature style of Ms Onwenu, is intended to draw attention to the plight of widows in the Nigerian society.

A member of the Rose of Sharon Foundation’s board of trustees, Onyeka Onwenu in a chat with People n Places said: “Rise Up,’ has been produced free of charge as my donation to the foundation and all proceeds will go directly to the good work of providing support for our widows. I encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to ‘Rise Up’ and join us in the fight to mitigate the challenges facing widows and orphans in Nigeria.”

“My good sister, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has been moved by God to provide succour to the plights of thousands of Nigerian widows, their children and indeed orphans, who constitute the greater percentage of the vulnerable in our society. She has been doing this for years, and I am only happy to lend my voice to the cause.”

On her part, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, the founder of ROSF said: “Since the inception of the foundation in 2008, I am happy to say that we have impacted 6,000 beneficiaries. If we work together, we can surely eliminate the scourge that is now associated with widowhood in our country. We can help reduce if not completely eliminate, harmful and outdated cultural practices that punish and impoverish our widows.” she said.

Dr Ndudi Bowei, Country Manager of the Rose of Sharon Foundation, disclosed that the song would be performed live at the widow’s concert scheduled to hold in Lagos on the 13th of November, 2022.

RELATED NEWS