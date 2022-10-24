By Chris Onuoha

National chairperson of NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) Hajia Aisha Abubakar has called on the federal government to create an enabling environment for women in the country to thrive in their businesses, adding that such a support will help grow the economy of the country.

Hajia Abubakar who was a former Minister of States for Industry, Trade and Investment stated this at the 2022 edition of NAWORG trade exhibition tagged, Nigerian International Women Entrepreneur Exhibition (NIWEX) with a theme: “Encouraging Women in Agriculture and Made in Nigeria Products for Economic Growth” held last week at Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

She noted that women constitute the larger percentage of the production workforce in both farm and industrial productions. While asking the federal government to play the role of ‘HeforShe’ for women in business, she also added that women deserve adequate support to increase their productive efforts to push the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) to a level.

“Today we are here for our annual NIWEX event which is the trade fair we have yearly for all our women exhibitors. We are in a situation whereby we keep saying that we have to look inwards. We are very happy to say that a lot of our women are the primary producers of our products which are from the farm and also, foremost in our productive sectors of the economy. Most of the goods on display in this exhibition are coming straight from the farm and organically produced.

“We want everyone who is interested in moving the economy of our country forward, to patronize the hardworking women and their made-in-Nigeria products. But most importantly, women need encouragement to play a greater role in the agricultural value chain of our economy,” she said.

Speaking on the milestone achievements made by NAWORG under her care, Hajia Abubakar said, “From our previous NIWEX events, a lot of women have had access to markets, more funding, capacity building and networking opportunities. Most of our women who have been exhibiting in our NIWEX events had the opportunity to travel abroad to attend other international exhibitions and conferences.

“Membership of our organisation cuts across all the states of the federation. Most of them are in the micro and small scale businesses. We have some who are in the oil and gas, construction and engineering sectors that we could call medium. They come with agricultural and organic products in the areas of cosmetics, spices as well as poultry and aquatic products. Some also exhibit textile products such as the Adire, Ankara and other locally made fabrics including locally made bags, bracelets and other crafts,” said Abubakar.

However, Hajia Abubakar disclosed that all could not have been rosy for the women, stating that some challenges also hinder the smooth operation of their businesses.

“In order not to sound like a broken record, the challenge of funding remains inevitable. Travelling has also been a constraint for women across the federation due to the current state of affairs; insecurity and high cost of living and of course, cost of production is there, and then, patronage from people that are still not buying the made in Nigeria products,” explains Abubakar as she also disclosed that last year 2021, NAWORG was able to access N25 billion from the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“We are also trying to join the SMEDA Microfinance Bank. We have had a lot of opportunities to access funding. Exact figure, I cannot tell you at this time, but there have been grants from international bodies such as Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation, MasterCard among others. We are able to access the funds from these opportunities through capacity training undergone by the women to enable them receive the grants for their businesses,” said Hajia Abubakar.

In the area of security for the women, she mentioned that some insurance firms are supporting the farmers but reiterate the need to extend such insurance support to the rural women farmers.

“I know that the National Assurance Company NAIC has supported farmers. But there are poor women who do not have access to insurance. In our programmes, we organise a continuous education for them to know the importance of engaging in insurance. Today, we have another insurance company that is here to educate the women about the necessity to invest in insurance. We are looking at micro insurance at this level. The burden on women is a lot. We are involved in so many things. But insurance is very important. We are encouraging them to utilise the opportunity because insurance companies pay up now, unlike before when they are not paying as when needed.

“Under the security covers, we have thought this over and have decided to set up a committee which will be in place soon to take care of these ensuing climate change emergencies and insecurity at farms. We don’t have any at NAWORG for now. Normally, women are very good at contributing. Already we have a culture of contributing to support one another. The only thing is that such actions are not formal, which we will work on and formalize to help the women,” Abubakar said.

She however, calls on other women that are not connected to NAWORG initiative to join saying, “In every state, we have a NACCIMA office. In those offices, we have NAWORG Secretariats. Women should avail themselves the opportunity to register with these offices for recognition.

When they come as a group, there is a discounted figure for registration. We are interacting with agencies such as Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); EPC, NEXIM Bank and others. There are so many opportunities including capacity building for the women in business and farmers.

For the women at the rural level, information is key to how to make their business better:- access to input, mechanized products, whether it is on lease or higher purchases. All these processes are what makes their businesses grow better. There are also opportunities to know about NAFDAC requisitions for those manufacturing organic cosmetics products and others.”

“The federal government is trying, but Nigerian women in businesses need help. We are craving an enabling environment to allow us to run our businesses. We are involved in every production. All we need is the room to operate seamlessly. Let the government be a ‘HeforShe’ for us to thrive well,” Hajia Aisha Abubakar added.

