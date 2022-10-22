.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

As part of efforts to convert the Daura General Hospital to a Federal Medical Centre, the

Katsina State Government has donated 50 hectares of land to the Federal Ministry of Health to help actualise the goal.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muntari Lawal made the disclosure in his office when members of the Assessment Committee for the conversion of the General Hospital, Daura to Federal Medical Centre delegated from the Federal Ministry of Health paid a courtesy call to his office.

According to the Katsina SSG, the State Ministry of Health has been directed to liaise with the Ministry of Lands and Surveys to with immediate effect embark on the demarcation of the land in Daura and also facilitate the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy to the Federal Ministry of Health to that effect.

Muntari assured of Government’s commitment in ensuring the smooth and successful takeoff of the new Federal Medical Centre.

The Committee from the Federal Ministry of Health was led by Alhaji Hassan Sallau, Dr. Sunday Atinku, representing the Minister of State, Dr. Gilabert Shetak, representing the Director Human Resource Management and Mrs. Bilkisu Abdullahi, from the Office of the Permanent Secretary as members.

Recall that the Federal Government had approved the conversion of General Hospital Daura to Medical Centre following the conversion of Katsina Medical Centre to a Teaching Hospital.