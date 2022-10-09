By Cynthia Alo

A former Director of Customer Engagement and Performance responsible for leading Customer Compliance and Risk efforts for Sub Saharan Africa at Mastercard, Emmanuel Efenure, has joined Flutterwave as Head of Risk for Africa.

According to Flutterwave’s management, Efenure will oversee the continued development and execution of Flutterwave’s risk, security and scheme compliance strategy.

The company also said Efenure will be the primary point of contact for all risk-related projects, processes and operations and lead the risk management efforts for Flutterwave in Africa.

Efenure brings over 22 years of banking and risk management experience to bear in his new role at Flutterwave.

A Chartered Accountant and graduate of Accounting from the University of Benin, Efenure has experience in risk and business operations having held similar positions at United Bank for Africa, Standard Chartered Bank and Mastercard.

The Risk Group is a new unit carved out of the Flutterwave Compliance Team to enable faster development and implementation of Risk initiatives. Emmanuel joins Flutterwave to lead this Group for Africa.

Commenting on the new appointment, Olugbenga Agboola, the CEO and Founder of Flutterwave, said, “The scale of our business and the speed of our growth mean that we must be extremely cautious about those we let on our platform.

“Efenure is not only an expert in the field, he also understands the risk landscape in the industry and the continent. We’re excited that he has joined us and look forward to all the great processes and systems he will bring to Flutterwave to improve our risk profile.”

