.

…Ex-President Jonathan’s country home submerged

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

TRAGEDY struck in Ogbogbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as a five-month-old baby and a seven-year-old, were drowned in the flood water.

It was gathered that the toddler fell off from the bed into the flooded water in their apartment while sleeping, while the seven year old named Rachel got drowned in the flooded surroundings.

Confirming the incident, a community leader, Chief Harrish Ayemi, who confirmed the incident, described the incident as sad, and one of the ugly experiences the flood has caused the people of the community.

He called for the sand filling of the entire community, lamenting that the community is constantly threatened by floods.

Meanwhile, flood has submerged most parts of Otuoke Community, including the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The ravaging flood has also submerged the Federal University Otuoke, FUO, the Federal Medical Centre, Otuoke Outreach, and other business places and residential houses.

Some residents of the community now resort to the use of canoes to assess their homes.

One of the residents affected by the flood, Mr Azibalua Oru, called on the federal government and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State government to come to their aid, as most of them have been displaced.