By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RISING floods have compelled the Nigerian LNG Limited (NLNG) to declare force majeure on product supplies from its production facilities on Bonny Island, Bonny Local Government Area, Rivers state.

Andy Odeh, NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, who announced the force majeure in a statement yesterday said high flood water levels in their operational areas has led to a shut-in of gas production.

The situation, Odey noted, “Has as caused significant disruption of gas supply to NLNG. Consequently, NLNG activated force majeure clauses in accordance with the Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA) provisions.

“NLNG is currently reviewing the situation with gas suppliers to ascertain the extent of the disruption to its operations but would, as a reasonable and prudent operator, endeavour to mitigate the impact of the force majeure to the extent reasonably possible.”