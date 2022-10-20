By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, Deacon Peter Igbifa has lampooned the federal government and candidates of the major political parties for their nonchalant attitude towards victims of the flood.

According to Igbifa, the attitude of the federal government and the candidates show their level of disregard for the lives and the people of the Niger Delta adding that they are only interested in the resources and votes of the people of the region.

The IYC President who said this in a statement while reacting to the sack of the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa by President Muhammadu Buhari, commended the federal government for discontinuing the illegality at the NDDC.

Igbifa call on Buhari to act fast to solve the humanitarian crisis faced by the people of the Niger Delta as a result of the devastating effect of the flood especially the current situation faced by Bayelsa state which is completely cut off from other parts of country.

He pointed out that over 1,000 communities and 20 million people are seriously affected in the Niger Delta directly or indirectly, noting that the governors of the region are helpless as they have been overwhelmed.

“We have seen in course of this flood how corpses exhume and floats in their numbers in Bayelsa state leaving the populace to face the hazardous health, environmental and phycological challenges on regular basis since flood invasion.

“The governors of the Niger Delta states particularly Bayelsa state are helpless and requires urgent intervention to ameliorate the devastating humanitarian crisis situation in the state if not the 2023 election will be a disgrace and shows that the federal government and various political candidates have no value for lives and property other than what God has blessed us with beneath our soil and the votes they require to win their selfish elections.

“With this flooding development no candidate has shown solidarity by visiting impacted areas in the region and providing palliative to the helpless and homeless people. We shall only support the candidate that values the lives of the people of the Niger Delta beyond our resources and winning election.”