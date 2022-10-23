By Festus Ahon

A member of the 2022 Flood Disaster Management Committee, Mr Eugene Uzum, Sunday, said the Delta State Government has exhibited a sense of responsibility to Deltans by taking proactive steps in mitigating the sufferings of those directly affected by the ravaging flood using various solution based intervention strategies.

Uzum in a statement, said: “The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Hydrological Services Agency (NIHAS) has been consistent in their annual flood forecast and this year’s prediction was not an exception with warnings to flood prone states to the ravaging flood flowing from the upper Niger and river Benue, to the river Forcados with a very high velocity into the communities along the river bank, through streams to the hinterlands, have in no doubt destroyed properties, put lives at risk and economically crippling the people.

“Unfortunately, Delta State has had its fair share of the natural disasters as one of the worst hit states with about nineteen local governments out of the twenty-five local governments that make up the state feeling the negative impact of the floods

“First among these interventions is the sensitization and awareness campaigns being carried out by the state Ministry of Information and the State Bureau of Orientation, sensitizing the people on the lower grounds and other flood prone areas to move to the upper lands in order to avoid being caught up when the floods eventually begin to build up.

“As the incidence of flooding became more intense, a 2022 Flood Disaster Management Committee was constituted to collaborate with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other state intervention agencies for effective and efficient management of the disaster and the consequent fallouts as it relates to the welfare of people directly affected.

“This committee immediately hit the ground running by identifying areas where temporary camps for persons displaced by the flood can be set up which eventually led to the setting up of 7 IDPs camps by the state government and 4 additional camps by the interventionists agency, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), which has brought the total number of camps in the state to 11 and still counting.

“Constant provision of food and other relief materials are ensured for the immediate comfort of victims, provision of good portable water for drinking and other domestic uses and also in the area of health, the state government is also playing a huge role in seeing to the welfare of the people in the various camps across the state, especially in the area of quality health related services with the provision of health facilities in times of emergency.

“Testimonies from the victims reveal optimum satisfaction on the level of preparedness on the part of government towards their plight. The government in a bid to ensure that pupils and students affected by the flood do not lose out academically made arrangements for teaching and learning activities in their various IDPs camps.

“With this, pupils and students displaced by the flood would have nothing much to lose especially when proper categorization of the children to ascertain their classes for effective and efficient learning activities is carried out.

“Beyond all of these, the state government is also looking at temporary and permanent solutions to this reoccurring disaster by highlighting the need to build more dams to compliment the kanji and Shiroro dams which will help to absorb excessive water during the raining seasons and could be also used in the country for irrigation farming during the dry seasons.

“Currently, the state Ministry of Environment and DESOPADEC have began dredging water channels of flood affected areas to ensure the free flow of water, while swamp buggies are also being used to ensure blocked canals are opened up to reduce the incidence of flooding.

“As a man who understands the plight of the people, the governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has been visiting the various IDPs camps to sympathize with the people on their predicament assuring them of government’s continuous support during these trying times.

“In many occasions, he has never failed to register his concern and advice to the Federal Government to build new dams and desilt major rivers in the country such as the river Niger and river Benue to deepen the depths of the rivers in order to accommodate high volume of flood water especially when neighboring countries open their dams.

“From records so far, about five lifes have been lost to the disaster, a situation the governor has expressed regrets and sadness over. Many prominent government officials and well spirited Deltans, including the founder of 05 initiative and wife of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, have visited the camps and made donations of relief materials to 5,500 flood victims taking refuge in camps in parts of the state.

“The camps visited by Dame Edith Okowa include; Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, Kwale, with 3,074 IDPs; Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, with 1,180 IDPs and Isoko Central School, Oleh, with 1,300 IDPs. The 2023 PDP governorship candidate in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, also donated food items and other relief materials to victims of the ravaging flood in the state who are already in various camps assuring them of government’s support and protection.

“The list of government officials and agencies that has provided succor to these victims is endless. While the state government continues to play its role of sensitization, well spirited Nigerians are encouraged to join the list of donors to help government mitigate the harsh and negative effects of the ravaging floods on the citizens of the state”.

