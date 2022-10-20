As Omatseye, Efeviroro donate relief materials

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South & Jimitota Onoyume

The ravaging floods across Niger Delta region has contaminated drinking water in many riverine communities in Delta and Bayelsa states, where the residents now face food and health challenges.

As at yesterday, the rampaging floods have washed away roads leading to several communities, making it difficult to access the communities, except by boat.

According to reports, the floods have not subsided as many residents were sacked from their homes after their houses were submerged, yesterday.

A former Commissioner in Delta State, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, who is one of the victims, confirmed that drinking water has been contaminated at Patani, Patani Local Government Area of the state and several other communities in neighbouring Bayelsa State, saying the floods were escalating.

He said: “Apart from Patani where I am from, which is badly affected, there are lots of other communities impacted. As at today (yesterday), connecting roads have been washed away and drinking water in the area is contaminated.

“Access to food is a challenge, access to healthcare is even a greater challenge. I, therefore, want to appeal to us all to join hands with me to intervene.”

Meanwhile, the people of Ogodobiri and other riverine communities in Delta and Bayelsa states have cried out to the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA , and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to come to their rescue by setting up an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in the sandfiled area beside the community, a project of NDDC.

Mr Fulani Meslore and other leaders of Ogodobiri community in Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, said the community and environs were under the water.

They complained that the state government had abandoned the flood victims in the riverine communities, while SEMA failed to set up IDPs camp in the sandfiled area of Ogodobiri community to save lives.

Omatseye, Efeviroro donate relief materials

Meanwhile, Delta South senatorial candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd) and Commissioner for Science and Technology in Deta State, Olorogun, Mrs. Jennifer Adasen Efeviroro have distributed relief materials to IDPs affected by the flood.

Nesiama donated relief materials to flood victims in Isoko South and North local government areas of the state.

Nesiama, who expressed shock at the water level in Ofagbe and Igbide communities enjoined public spirited persons to come to the aid of the victims, adding that the state and the federal governments should evolve ways to put an end to the reoccurring flood problems.

Items donated include bags of garri, rice, bread, tubers of yam, sugar, salt, noodles, spaghetti, detergents, toiletries, onions, pepper, pastes, biscuits and palm oil.

Efeviroro also donated to the victims of flood in Arhiavwarien, Ewu and Otu-Jeremi IDPs’ in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.