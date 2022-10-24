.

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

SOME residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Sunday defied their heavy flooded environment to hold their Sunday worship services in drinking parlours and other open flood-free spaces.

The flood which has ravaged most parts of the state has prevented most residents from accessing their places of worship, a situation that forced some to look for alternative places to worship.

Also, residents whose churches have been submerged by the flood also converged in barbing saloons and rented hotel rooms and halls to hold their Sunday worship service.

Some clergy also visited the various Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps to minister to the IDPs and hold worship services.

One of the worshipers displaced by the flood Miss Daukoru Grey said: “Today I saw true Christians who against all odds looked for flood-free areas to hold church services.

“it’s doesn’t matter the location, what matters is the presence of God, because even the scriptures said anywhere one or two are gathered in His name the presence of God is there.”

