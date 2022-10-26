.

By Emem Idio,YENAGOA

Two residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital displaced by the flood and currently taking refuge in an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp located in Agbura, Yenagoa Local Government Area have given birth.

A 24-year-old housewife, Mrs Izougo, gave birth to a baby boy two days ago, while a 32-year-old Mrs Mercy Emeka, gave birth to her fourth child, yesterday.

The two women, who hail from Ebonyi State, are currently taking refuge with their families in a property belonging to the immediate past Chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Mr. Victor Isaiah, given out as an IDP camp.

The Second Vice President of Ijaw National Congress, INC, and Founder of Nengi James Foundation, Nengi James, who visited the families at the IDPs to donate relief materials and cash, described the babies as peculiar and uncommon blessings to their families.

