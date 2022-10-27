.

By Adeola Badru

The Chief Sustainability Officer of Male Integrated Science (MIS), Mr Micheal Ale, has faulted Federal Government’s ninety days request to develop a flood prevention plan to address the issue of flood occurrence in some parts of the country.

His submission, followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s

letter to the Minister of Water Resources, requesting ninety days to develop a flood prevention plan of action.

Ale, in an interview with Vanguard yesterday, bemoaned the casualties involved, noting that the water bodies both surface and underground which included well have been compromised.

He said: “The livelihood dignity has been badly compromised and people are helpless. That 90 day is too long to develop a flood prevention plan of action.”

“Why 90 days? Three whole months? This is not so good for our country. Even a plan of action to build Ukraine will not take 90 days of the plan.”

“Nigerian professionals skilful in water resources Management can deliver this assignment in just a few days of rigorous exercise, well coordinated and inclusive stakeholding.”

“Although the President cannot declare any other state of emergency on flooding, because the other state of emergency declared on open defecation is still in force.”

“So, the Nigerians should be well educated on this development, so as to lend their voice and join in the development of water resources in Nigeria,” he stated.

The founder of Global Initiative for Nigeria Development and National Coordinator of the Courageous Nigerian livelihood Programme also noted that: “More importantly, most of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities must have been affected by the effect of the flooding and people may not understand the implication of surface and groundwater pollution to their health and livelihood.”

“Year in, year out, various governments at the national and sub-national level, international development partners alike have collectively invested billions of dollars in interventions over the past decades, resulting

in tens of millions of unserved people gaining new access to improved water supply and sanitation infrastructure.”

“However, it is also commonly acknowledged that a significant proportion of those who are “served,”

rather than “unserved,” also can experience major failings in access, sometimes within a few short years.”

Meanwhile, Ale hinted that arrangements have been concluded for the maiden national Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) conference where experts in the field would come together to discuss the long-term sustainability of water, sanitation and hygiene in the country.

He said the conference being put together by Male Integrated Limited, is expected to feature an array of professionals in relevant areas of topics of discourse and is scheduled to hold next month at Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan.

According to him, intervention is widely recognised as a complex and persistent challenge facing communities, governments and international development partners.

“These entities have collectively invested billions of dollars in interventions over the past decades, resulting in tens of millions of unserved people gaining new access to improved water supply and sanitation infrastructure.”

“However, it is also commonly acknowledged that a significant proportion of those who are “served,” rather than “unserved,” also can experience major failings in access, sometimes within a few short years.”

“The high point of the event would be the launch of Drillnow.Ng raffle draw, Wash network Hangout, the launch of WASHImpact news and a host of others,” he stated.

RELATED NEWS