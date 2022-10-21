AKPODIETE

By Ephraim Oseji

A United States of America-based Nigerian lawyer, Hon. Christmas Akpodiete, has donated N7.5 million for disbursement to those affected by the flood that is currently ravaging Ughelli North and other parts of Delta State.

Akpodiete, who is contesting for the Delta State House of Assembly, Ughelli North Constituency 2 seat, on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), commiserated with the victims and families who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

His words: “We can not sit back and watch our people suffer this devastating calamity without coming to their rescue. I am speaking to the victims on a family basis. I and my team are accessing the situations on the ground and at the IDP camps.

“I commiserate with the victims and families who have lost loved ones to this problem.”

Akpodiete explained that the donation would be made available through the Christmas Akpodiete Foundation with immediate effect.

Speaking further on what he will do for the people, the lawyer-turned-politician said: “The world is going green, we cannot afford to be left behind. If elected, I will influence the provision of renewable energy, and build a windmill that will guarantee 24 hours electricity to our people.

“Hold me to my word, we don’t need to invest in things that are already in existence. Our people deserve a windmill and they will get it.”

RELATED NEWS