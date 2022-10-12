By Luminous Jannamike

Worried by the havoc flood has wreaked around the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday called on the Federal Government to urgently set up and empower a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee.

According to the apex Christian body, the presidential committee should be saddled with the task of mobilising financial assistance from both the public and private sectors for victims of the flood disaster that had ravaged many communities across the country.

CAN President, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who made the call yesterday in a statement, titled, ”Flooding: CAN expresses concern, seeks help for victims,” said: “We are deeply concerned about the havoc that floods have wreaked around the country lately, especially as a huge number of people have been displaced and their homes, business places, thousands of acres of farmlands and worship centres submerged underwater for weeks.

“We are troubled that in the recent flooding incidents recorded in Anambra, two churches, Madonna Catholic Church, in Idemili Iyiowa Odekpe, and an Anglican Church at Obenani, collapsed because of the floodwaters currently pounding Ogbaru Local Government Area of state.

“In the same breath, parishes of Christ Holy Church, particularly in Umueze Anam, Anambra West Local Government and its environs; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ndoni, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the Rivers State as well as the branches of many other church denominations located in the swathes of land around the lower Niger River and the coastal states of our nation have been taken over by the worst deluge in living memory.

“Also, in at least nine local government areas in Kogi State, namely: Kogi-Koto, Lokoja, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji, Omala, Ajaokuta, and Ofu, the devastation caused by the flooding in over 160 communities may take several years to get over.”

responding to natural disasters of the magnitude that the country is witnessing presently, but we must not allow the experience to leave behind an indelible memory of horror and destruction.

“This is because it will be more daunting for the country to face another unbearable humanitarian challenge now that the economy is in distress, and the lean resources of the country is already stretched to the limit in taking care of the swelling ranks of the millions of citizens who have been displaced from their homelands by terrorists.

“Consequently, CAN urges the Federal Government to urgently set up and empower a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee that will consist of eminent and wealthy Nigerians to mobilise financial assistance from both the public and private sectors for the victims of the flood disaster raging communities across the country.

“Such a presidential committee is necessary and timely at this point in our national life because the diligent intervention by all stakeholders will no doubt reduce the burden imposed by the natural disaster facing us today.”

Archbishop Okoh, however, said that it must not end there, and asked the authorities to also take deliberate steps to design and implement a permanent solution to the flood disaster which was steadily becoming a yearly occurrence in Nigeria.

“We must further improve on our warning system, promote flood resilient buildings, construct buildings above flood levels and increase spending on the construction of flood defences.

“Our people should be encouraged to plant trees strategically while the authorities should stop at nothing to restore rivers to their natural courses and introducing water storage areas.

“Apart from clearing the drainage, the government should also embark on public enlightenment about the responsibilities of citizens, which could help to reduce the impact of flooding.”

He maintained that as a faith-based organisation, CAN sincerely shares in the grief of victims of the emergency, and urge the people to follow the government’s wise counsel to evacuate to safety until the floodwaters recede.

“We also remember in our prayers all those that have so far died as a result of the flooding ravaging many states over the past couple of weeks. May our good God, the Almighty, remain our refuge and strength as we face this collective challenge,” CAN added

RELATED NEWS