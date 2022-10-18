.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, on Monday, urged government agencies at the federal, state and local government levels to provide relief materials to flood victims across the country.

Over 600 people have died, while more than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, which has affected people across 33 of the 36 states of the Federation.

While condoling with the government and those affected, Ibori, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle wrote “Government agencies at all levels must act promptly to provide relief to those affected by floods in our country.”

In a previous tweet, Ibori also called on the government to take decisive action on the massive flooding, especially the one caused by the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The former said: “The loss of lives and property caused by massive floods ravaging several states across the country as a result of the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon must be dealt with decisively to ensure this never happens again.I condole with the affected states.”