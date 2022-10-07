.Borno floods force Zulum to relocate to Damboa

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has on Friday warned motorists against plying the Abuja-Lokoja road, owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A statement by Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, advised motorists to ply a different route through the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public, that owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has impeded the free flow of traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway for the last three days.

“Motorists travelling to the South-West region of the country through Lokoja are kindly advised to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions through the same town are also advised to go through Nasarawa-Oweto Bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.

“This is due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside.”

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.