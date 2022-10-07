.

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has on Friday warned motorists against plying the Abuja-Lokoja road, owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A statement by Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, advised motorists to ply a different route through the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public, that owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has impeded the free flow of traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway for the last three days.

“Motorists travelling to the South-West region of the country through Lokoja are kindly advised to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions through the same town are also advised to go through Nasarawa-Oweto Bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.

“This is due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside.”

