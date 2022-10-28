.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A humanitarian organization, Chris Igbokwe Foundation, CIF, has urged the Federal Government to pay more attention to the plight of victims of the flood ravaging many parts of the country.

The group, said it was worried that many citizens, especially in Kogi, Anambra and Bayelsa states, have not only lost their property and means of livelihood but are presently displaced from their homes.

It expressed its concern that the government has not done enough to cushion the effect of the havoc the recent flooding wrecked on victims in the affected states.

While sympathizing with those affected by the devastating flood, the President of the CIF, Chief Igbokwe, said there was a need for lasting measures to be put in place to forestall future occurrences.

He appealed to prominent Nigerians to extend helping hands to flood victims as a way of alleviating their plight.

“It is worrisome that the government has not done enough to assist flood victims in the face of many demanding challenges. “We, therefore, call on corporate bodies, multinational companies like Coca Cola, Cadbury, Patterson Zochonis (PZ), Julius Berger, etc to help in providing relief materials to flood victims”, the CIF President added, disclosing that his Foundation has approved the disbursement of relief materials to some of the states ravaged by flood.

“I have directed the administration department to make official communication with some state governments preparatory to distribution of the relief items to flood victims.

“We are in touch with state governments on the way out of the recent flooding in some parts of the country. We are brothers, we are one. It is one of our principles to give back to the public.

“We are starting the distribution of relief materials with Kogi and Anambra states,” the philanthropist added.

He said the Foundation has so far, trained about 395 people on skill acquisitions, in addition to taking care of sick persons and the less privileged.

