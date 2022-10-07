… Hosts departing NGF Chair, two others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, directed the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to liaise with the Ministry of Water Resources to work out a solution to the flood crisis, currently wrecking havocs across states of the federation.

The President, who spoke when he hosted the outgoing Chairman of NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the incoming Interim Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the Interim Deputy Chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, however told the governors to escalate their conclusions to the federal government, so as to appropriately send needed aid to the victims.

He noted that the Minister of Water Resources has “worked hard on dams and water resources in the country.”

According to a statement issued by Chief Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the governors had told Buhari that lives have been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in States like Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and many others, and asked for federal government’s intervention in terms of special funding.

President Buhari said after the engagement with the relevant Minister, a report should be sent in, “and we will see what to do.”

Governor Fayemi, who will be exiting office in about nine days, personally thanked the President for support to him as Ekiti State helmsman, and for the governors collectively.

“You always accorded us due regard. You accommodated us, and listened to our pleas. You were always there for us when we had challenges, either individually, or collectively. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” the outgoing NGF Chairman said.

Gov Tambuwal said the flooding creates a frightening scenario for food security, “and we need to plan ahead for dry season farming,” while Gov Bagudu counseled that it was not the time to squeeze credit for the agricultural sector because of the peculiar challenges.

