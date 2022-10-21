Members of Umueri community in Anambra State have expressed appreciation to the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, for her quick response to their calls for intervention in the plight of flood victims in the area.

It would be recalled that the President General of Umueri community, Ambassador Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie had on Tuesday, lamented the manner in which activities in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps were being handled.

Metchie, who is also the African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, made the observation when he visited some IDP camps and expressed shock over the absence of both the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the management of the IDP camps.

In a quick response, the wife of the state governor, Nonye Soludo, on Thursday, visited the Unity Hall, Umueri, where the IDPs are being camped by the state government.

The governor’s wife, who went with officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the state Commissioner for Health and others, told the IDPs to hold on to hope as government and people of the state are with them.

She assured the victims of every support while still at the center, adding that government is doing everything to ensure their welfare.

Mrs. Soludo, who donated several items including food, medicines and others to the victims, spoke passionately on special care for pregnant and nursing mothers, children and the elderly, and asked them to always sleep under mosquito nets which were given to them.

Responding to her visit, Metchie said it was such a relief to him and the entire members of the community as the victims have been reassured that the state government is not only responsive, but also proactive to the needs of the people.

In a statement on Friday which he personally signed, he said it is only when those in authority and other stakeholders work together, that difficult situations can be overcome.

The statement reads:“On behalf of my people, I want to express my profound gratitude to Anambra state government for its efforts to make life a little bit more comfortable to the victims of this year’s devastating flood. I said a bit more comfortable because it is a horrible experience to be displaced from your home by any disaster.

“It has been a terrible situation for the victims but also gratifying and highly commendable to see what the Anambra State government is doing to bring succor to those affected.

“The visit of the wife of our Governor to the IDP camp in Umueri, is another testimony that we have a leader who is not only working but also listens to the voices of the people and their representatives. It is quite reassuring and therefore highly commendable.

“While thanking Mrs. Soludo for her visit and intervention, I want to also thank the commissioner for health for all he is doing as well as the World Health Organisation. I believe that working together, we can make the world a better place.”