By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

A RAVAGING flood has submerged the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Mr. Christian Iteire, described the flood situation in the council area as devasting, saying it “has affected most of our communities.

“It has affected Ovrode, Arhade, Ellu, Ofagbe, Okpe, Oyode and some parts of Ozoro especially the university. The university is shut down because it is completely overtaken by the flood.”

A dependable source said students were asked to leave the school since Friday to ensure their safety, saying, staff paddled canoes to rescue valuable items from their offices due to the devastating effect of the flood on the campus.

Meanwhile, over 19 communities in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have been submerged by the flood, rendering hundreds of persons homeless.

The affected communities include Emadadja, Ekrota, Ubogo, Ukpiovwin, Ukperheren, Obubu, Oghior, Ogbe-Udu, Okolor Waterside, Okolor Inland, Egini and Erhiephihor Ayama, Epame, Aladja, Orhuwhorun, Ugbisi, Otor-Udu and many others.

Chairman of Udu Local Government area, Chief Jite Brown, said almost 65 per cent of the communities in the council area had been ravaged by the flood.

He said: “We are still intensifying efforts to know the extent of the damage because there are areas we can no longer access until the flood recedes. We are trying to see how we can move those displaced by the flood to nearby IDP camps.

Brown commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts in mitigating the negative effect of the flood in the state.