By Festus Ahon

Chieftain of the Peoples ’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged political parties to shutdown campaign activities and show compassion and empathy to the people by providing shelter, food items, medical support and other psychological support for displaced persons to enable them overcome these trying times.

Onuesoke who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Abuja over report of the worsening condition of the flood currently sweeping across several states of the federation, cried out for help for flood victims across the country. He lamented that the ravaging flood has brought unbearable pain, distress, and losses to not only the flood victims but also those residing along the flood route.

He said: “The flood situation is getting worse even more than what we experienced in 2012. The floods, which have affected 30 out of the 36 states in the country, have displaced 1.3 million persons, over 600 people have lost their lives, and over 200,000 houses have either been partially or fully submerged. We are also witnessing increase in cases of water borne diseases, skin disease, and electrocution and snake invasion.

“Also people who are not direct victims of the flood but domiciled in areas along the flood route are also suffering the brunt of the consequence in terms of food shortage, worsening inflation, power outage which have resulted in sharp increase in price of common items, basket of garri is now sold for N2,500, cup of rice is now sold for N350, and gallon of groundnut oil now N8,000, the suffering is excruciating and panful”.

Onuesoke also called on the government, political elite, political parties candidate, and other stakeholders to come to the rescue of the people, saying that; “all hand must be on deck to bring succor and relief to the victims of the ravaging flood.

“Government, political stakeholders, parties candidate and other stakeholders must brace up and come to the rescue of the people; people are dying and everyone must come together to bring relief and succour to the people”.

