By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

THE ravaging flood has sacked the Igwe (king) of Abala Kingdom, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Igwe Fredrick Egbunokonye from his Palace after submerging the kingdom.

As at the time of filing this report, the majority of residents of the community, including Chiefs have fled for fear of being killed by the flood as only a few persons are still in the community under the guise of protecting their property and farm produce at the expense of life.

The Monarch, Igwe Fredrick Egbunokonye who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, where he is currently taking refuge, decried the situation.

He said: “The flood has been a major issue because the whole communities are submerged. On the other hand, most people are not eager to relocate because of their farm produce. We were able to evacuate those who wanted to relocate.

“The state government attempted to open IDP camp at Ashaka but the place was submerged by flood as well, so it did not take off at all.

“We are still pleading with those reluctant to relocate but most of them who borrowed money to invest in the farm, are still in the village.

“The flood is really overwhelming, we need federal and state governments to assist the council because the entire Ndokwa East is submerged by flood. Abala-Oshimili is the worst hit, the flood is at the roof level.”

Speaking further, he urged the Federal Government to take the issue of dredging the River Niger very seriously as a solution to the annual flood.

The Onowu of the kingdom, elder Chike Ugwunmadu, who also spoke, said about 70% of Abala-Oshimili was presently underwater.

Other chiefs who spoke including Henry Edozien and Fabian Sunny Okia blamed the government for neglecting the area and alleged that most residents in the flooded communities were reluctant to relocate as a result of unfulfilled promises on the part of the government in the past when the flood came calling.

They said even when the government managed to fulfil some of the promises of providing palliatives, they were always hijacked by politicians who did not flood victims.

President-General of Abala Clan, Elder Fidelis Ogbuji on his part, said the community has resulted in unsustainable self-help efforts to alleviate their sufferings.

