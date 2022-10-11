.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the seat of the Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Dr Sylvester Onoyona, has cried out to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, to as a matter of urgency rescue the Isoko nation from being submerged in the devastating flood currently ravaging the entire Isoko land.

This was made known in a statement issued in Oleh, the Headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, South-South Nigeria, Tuesday, stressing that the entire Isoko nation is submerged by flood “increasing the suffering of the already bewildered people of Isoko people.”

According to the renowned Real Estate mogul and development expert, the government in Delta State is showing “devastating lethergy” to the plight of Deltans particularly Isoko people stressing that, governor Okowa was more interested in “Abuja politics” than giving life and hope to the hopeless. He averred that no single farmland in the entire Isoko landscape that has not been subsumed by the flood while homes have been deserted by the people with their means of livelihood completely destroyed “while the operators of the political system in thr state junket Abuja” without showing any concern.

The House of Reps hopeful said, his people have under the administration of Governor Okowa suffered untold hardship due to neglect, particularly in times of urgent need like it is currently, stating that the PDP administration in 2012 during the same situation abandoned Isoko nation to their fate and taking same disposition to “a lunatic fringe” this time around adding, the government in Asaba is treating Isoko nation like a conquered people.

Today, September 11, 2022, all schools in Isokoland, the vociferous democrat said, have been shut down owing to the flood noting that the situation has assumed a dangerous dimension since it is already claiming its casualty in the development of the next generation of Isoko people saying, majority of the people are homeless without any respite from the government.

With reckless abandon, Dr Onoyona stated that Okowa’s administration has forsaken the people who had followed his party with stoicism even when they got nothing but marginalisation, relegation, and ill-treatment from the “cesspit of corruption called PDP.”

“The people of Isoko nation,” Onoyona noted, “deserve much more than what the clannish and clueless government in Asaba dishes out to them adding that the flood currently ravaging Isoko land is a litmus test to the integrity of the Okowa government.”

He expressed regret that Dr Okowa chose to abandon the Isoko nation at this perilous time but won’t do same to his Ika nation, while he called on deltans to vote out ethnic bigots and support the political party of statesmen – APC.

The Emede Isoko-born politician noted that the only way to mitigate the current suffering is for Dr Okowa to come “down from his high horses” and deploy government machinery to rescue the suffering Deltans from the debilitating flood saying, the governor should for the first time see the oil-rich state beyond Owa-Alero.

“The people need quality food, clothing, shelter and means of livelihood and all of these are not out of the government’s reach. Rather than gloat over the plight of the people, the government should deploy resources to help the people out of the current dilemma.

“All schools in Isoko land have been shut down without hope for re-opening and a governor is junketing all over the place for his selfish political ambition wheeling the state’s 13% derivation to his political masters in Asokoro. Enough is enough, don’t allow Isoko people perish like the Egyptians in the flood,” Onoyona maintained.

