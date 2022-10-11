…lost 4,500 hectares

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AFRICA’S largest rice farm, Olam Rice Farm worth over $15 million has been ravaged and submerged by rising flood in Nasarawa State.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Company, at the weekend, lamented that the farm has lost over 4,500 hectares of land where cropping activities take place.

According to the company, other damages caused by the raging flood was on infrastructures including dykes, canals, drainage worth $8 million.

The statement quoted the Olam Farm’s Business Head and Vice President Olam Rice Farm, Anil Nair, as saying that the losses are huge but can only be estimated once the water recedes.

The statement reads in part, “Over $15 million worth of planted crops are under water as flood submerged 4500 hectares of Olam rice farm land in Nassarawa State.

“Other Damages are infrastructures like Dykes, Canals, drainage worth $8 million.

“OLAM Rice Farm in Rukubi, Doma Local Government Area of Nassarawa State is seated on a thirteen thousand, five hundred (13,500) hectares land and operates a crop area of four thousand, four hundred (4500) hectares.

“It is the largest rice farm with the state of the art equipments in Africa.

“The company recently upgraded its milling capacity from one hundred and twenty thousand (120) metic tonnes to two hundred and forty (240) metric tonnes annually as part of the company’s efforts to ensure food availability and security in Nigeria.

“Olam also has consistently support its host communities as part of its social cooperate responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Hundreds of people from the six host communities where Olam Rice Farm is located in Rukubi, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, have benefited from these gestures by the company as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

“The Farm also provided instructional facilities for primary and junior secondary pupils in the communities to enhance learning.

“With these numerous supports both for the Nigeria’s Agriculture sector and humanitarian support to the host communities, it won’t be overboard to say that government’s urgent interventions are necessary to mitigate the effects of the disaster, reduce hunger and encourage development of adapting climate change technologies to enhance food security.”

