The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the flood disaster ravaging the country.

Vanguard had reported about 600 people have lost their lives and properties worth billions of naira across most states in Nigeria.

Mr Abiola Owoaje, The NAS Capon, in a press statement entitled, ‘FG must mitigate Nigeria’s perennial’, issued via electronic mail, while condoling with victims of the flood disaster across the country, said it was “extremely saddened that successive administrations have failed to take the right steps to arrest these predictable tragedies.”

Abiola Owoaje urged Federal Government to, ” to see to the regular dredging of the River Niger and Benue using the sand for sandbanks and beaches across the length to improve River flow”.

He said, “It has also become imperative for the Federal Government to see to the regular dredging of the River Niger and Benue using the sand for sandbanks and beaches across the length to improve River flow. In addition, there is a need to initiate a robust integrated River basin management for effective flood risk reduction.

“Climate Change is a reality and the governments in Nigeria must wake up to this reality. The various state governments responsible for land allocation must henceforth desist from the dangerous policy of allocating lands for building in floodplains and flood-prone areas. Many of the states that suffered flooding also have their topography distorted from indiscriminate building on natural canals and unchecked dumping of refuse into water channels and drainage systems

“We encourage citizens to become more active and vocal in governance issues by demanding accountability from their various state governments over the use of ecological funds.”