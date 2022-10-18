.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

2023 House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Chief Johnson Opone, has provided temporary shelter and donated food items to victims of the ravaging flood victim in Ndokwa East, West and Ukwuani Local Governments Areas of Delta State.

Opone who spoke to newsmen while distributing the food items which he listed to include; cows, gallons of oil, bags of rice among other relief materials, sympathised with victims and communities affected by the devastating flood in the constituency.

He said he has assisted about 1000 victims with temporary shelters in Kwale, disclosing that in addition to the food items and other relief materials, he has also provided free medical services, electricity, water treatment, new refrigerator and mattresses for the victims.

He said homes and communities have been sacked, lamenting that; “our people are now living as IDPs. We have also recorded the destruction of properties due to the flood. I feel their pains and sufferings”.

“Let me assure our brothers and sisters that have been heavily impacted that while we pray the flood abates soon, on our part we will continue to do the needful to provide succour to our people.

“Our prayers are with our brothers and sisters that have been severely impacted. Every one of us, either directly or indirectly, has been impacted by the flood.”

To this end, he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to also come to the aid of the victims of the disaster in Ndokwa Ethnic nationality.

Some of the victims, Adinkwu Mercy, Frank Chukwuedo, Ebirim Eunice, Abraham Adam and John Imomo who spoke to journalists at the IDP camp in Kwale, expressed gratitude to Chief Johnson Opone, saying that the gesture would go a long way in alleviating their sufferings.