As part of measures towards assuaging the effects of the ravaging flood on victims, wife of Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, on Friday visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Asaba.



Okowa, who described this year’s flood as very devastating, noted that the magnitude of the menace surpassed a similar occurrence in 2012.



At the camp in the premises of Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), housing 1,437 IDPs, she admonished them to see the incident as an act of God, saying that God was all-knowing and would always do things as they suited Him.



The first lady said, “I am here today to tell you that all hope is not lost because of the flood that has affected everyone of you. Whatever God has created or allowed to happen, is good.



“So, rather than feel bad or keep thinking and become hypertensive, you should use this opportunity to glorify God and draw closer to Him.



“Some persons had had similar flood experience and did not survive it. So for you who are alive and are here in this camp, please thank God, for nobody can question Him.”



She urged them to continue to trust and believe in God who had solutions to all problems.



While pleading with parents in the camp to be responsive, Okowa urged them to guide their wards in the camp and always abide by the rules, saying that the regulations were made to ensure the safety and well-being of IDPs



She urged the young boys and girls among them to shun any act of immorality in the camp, stressing that “I want to warn the young girls and boys in this camp to know that this is not a time for immorality.



“Draw closer to God and live like brothers and sisters.”



Okowa appealed to well-meaning Deltans and Nigerians to show kindness to the people in the IDPs in the camps.



The other camp visited by the first lady is at Oneh Primary School with 402 IDPs.



She presented tubers of yam, bags of rice, gallons of groundnut and palm oil, bags of garri, bags of beans and other items to IDPs.

