MOVED by the sufferings of the people, the 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has donated bags of Rice, Tubers of Yam, bags of Garri, Noodles, packs of bottled water, Tissues, bags of salt, beans and other relief materials to victims of the ravaging flood in the State.

Oborevwori who is also Speaker of the State House of Assembly, made the donations when he visited the victims at designated Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

He was at the ICS Camp, Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area housing 1,016 IDPs and Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area with 1,180.

Chatting with newsmen moments after the donations, Oborevwori said; “I have visited the ICS and Alaka camps and I am here at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro to ascertain the level of damage done by the flood.

“We understand that the University has been closed for two weeks. We pray that the flood will recede soonest. There is nothing man can do because it’s a natural disaster. I will advise those who refused to come to the IDP camps to relocate to higher grounds.This is a natural disaster so they have no choice than to relocate to higher ground. This also happened in 2012.

“What we have to do as stakeholders and leaders is to appeal to them and let them know that they need to leave areas that are affected by the flood. Nobody knows when the flood will begin to recede. You may just be sleeping and you find out that everywhere has been flooded.

“So it is our appeal that they should relocate because this is a natural disaster. The IDP camps are good places for them to relocate to because they will be well taken care of there by the government. I want to advise the IDPs to be orderly and manage themselves very well”.

Delta State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA Camp Comandant, Mrs Elizabeth Chukurah who received the relief materials, thanked the Speaker for the kind gesture and disclosed that the Camp has 1,016 IDPs.

Also, at Alaka Grammar School, Comandant of the Camp, Mr Vincent Ohwofadjeke, who spoke in the same vein, commended the Speaker for bringing succour to the IDPs with the assorted relief materials.

Also, Team Sheriff /Onyeme has distributed relief materials to IDPs in Oneh Primary School Asaba, Ogbe-Afor Primary School Asaba, Ewulu Primary School in Aniocha South Local Government Area and Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, kwale in Ndokwa West.

Speaking during the visit, Sir. Monday Onyeme who led the delegation on behalf of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said the gesture was to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

He lamented that; “all the eight LGA’s in Delta South, six LGAs in Delta North, and five LGAs in Delta Central Senatorial Districts have been taken over by flood”.

He urged the displaced persons to remain calm, adding that “in a very short time by God’s grace the situation will be over and everyone will return to their various homes”.