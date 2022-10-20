…warns over looming food crisis

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has decried the flood disaster in Benue state saying the state is facing a huge humanitarian crisis.

He blamed the Federal Government for failing in its responsibilities to check the perennial flooding that wreaked havoc in parts of the country.

The Presidential candidate who spoke Thursday in Makurdi shortly after visiting some flooded communities and displaced persons in Daudu and Wadata communities in Guma and Makurdi Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state, sympathised with the victims of the disaster.

He explained that he suspended his campaign to enable him go round the country to sympathise with the people stressing that “this disaster would worsen the already huge humanitarian crisis in Benue state. That is why I have come to identify with the victims in my own little way.”

The LP Presidential candidate who lamented that most of the victims were farmers said there was going to be food crisis in the country because of the disaster in Benue state.

“But if I become president, I will bring a permanent solution to this problem,” he said.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijoho who conducted the Presidential candidate round the flooded communities commended Mr. Obi for identifying with the people of the state in their time of need emphasising that he was the only presidential candidate that had visited the people to identify with them.