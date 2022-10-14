By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, Deacon Peter Igbifa has called on all tiers of governments, agencies, International Oil Companies, IOCs, organisations and individuals to come to the aid of flood victims in the Niger Delta.

Igbifa said the ravaging flood situation in the Niger Delta has in recent history is becoming a trademark where millions of Ijaw and Niger Delta people are displaced and left to face their fate every year.

IYC President who stated this in a statement on Friday, lamented that the maintenance of status quo after every flooding season clearly shows that the federal government was not desirous of tackling the problems.

Igbifa lauded the Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri for releasing funds to assist victims and call on other state governors in the region and political big wigs to follow suit to give succor to the near hopeless people of the region affected by the flood.

He said: “The 2022 flood has shown that the Niger Delta region is extremely affected by climate change especially Ijaw communities, virtually every part of Bayelsa State is affected bringing untold humanitarian crises of critical magnitude hence, it is incumbent on all related agencies of federal government to rise with urgency to the situation at hand.

“I want to plead with the Presidential Amnesty Programme,PAP, Boss, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other relevant agencies and institutions to partner with Bayelsa State and other Niger Delta States to curtail excesses of flood impact on the people who are already grappling with a battered environment due to oil and gas activities.

“Sufficient relief materials in the form of foodstuffs and unconditional cash transfers to the millions of people who are equally stakeholders in the Niger Delta, should top the chart of the the state governments, PAP Coordinator and others.

“Similarly, well meaning citizens, International Oil Companies, IOCs, should rise up to the occasion and give the people the hope they desire as exemplified by the Miracle Governor of Bayelsa State.”