By Festus Ahon, ABUJA

THE Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria for the International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, Dr. Hezekiah Duru has decried the lost of lives and properties occasioned by the ravaging flood in some parts of Nigeria, urging the Federal and State Governments to come to the aid of victims.

After a participatory and damage assessment aimed to enhance national and global efforts to mitigate flooding effects in Nigeria which took place at Kogi State, Duru in a statement by the Commission’s Editor-in-Chief for African Countries, Mr Fidelis Onakpoma, said; “the 2022 flooding experienced in the country is intense and has been confirmed as Nigeria’s worst flood disaster in a decade, and it is increasingly becoming worse than those of 2012 and 2018.

“I am deeply distressed by the scope of devastation and suffering that has befallen Nigerians by the rising floodwaters which have recorded human and material losses with several homes submerged by floods in Kogi, Delta, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe States among others.

“Apart from submerging houses and farmlands, critical infrastructures such as schools, healthcare centers, police stations, banks, offices were also affected; a situation that made the state governments shut down schools in the riverine areas.

“It is undoubtedly imperative that the Federal, State and Local governments share the responsibility for protecting their citizens from disasters, and for helping them to recover when a disaster like this strikes.

“In these cases, however, the disaster requires a more comprehensive approach, disaster relief, and emergency assistance devoid of political, ethnic, or religious discrimination to effectively support state and local governments and their citizens.

“Expressing dissatisfaction over prolonged interventions by the government to find a lasting solution to this seasonal flooding in Nigeria, Duru asserted that amidst the overwhelming disaster, it is inhumane and deteriorating for politicians vying for different political offices in the 2023 general elections to disregard the hardship imposed on citizens by the rising floodwaters while focusing only on their political activities.

“Nigerian economy is dwindling, healthcare is diminishing, ravaging hunger, as commuters are being stucked and stranded in the traffic gridlock on different Nigerian highways resulting from the flooding.

“It is creatively challenging to hear politicians planning on how to win the forthcoming elections and not telling us how to win a ravaging pandemic that perhaps attracts a declaration of a national state of disaster.

“We, therefore, have a serious and humanitarian tragedy on our hands that urgently requires our collective help in mitigating the effects by providing aid to individuals and households; aid to repair or replace disaster-damaged public facilities like schools and healthcare facilities, and hazard mitigation assistance for funding measures designed to reduce future losses to public and private property.

“A coming together of a people to address a course that has respect for the fundamental human rights of Nigerians is more important now than any political campaign.

“We assure Kogi and other affected States that they are not alone on this. We commend the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA), and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for their efforts in cushioning the impact.

“We urge States to make available to the public a toll-free telephone number in their situation rooms with the task of coordinating responses and obtaining urgent disastrous cases.

“In our compassionate plea as an Intergovernmental Diplomatic Organization, we hereby appeal to other International Agencies; the IFAD, EU, NEWMAP and others to come to our aid.

“we also urge Governors to make themselves accessible and flexible in accepting proposals and partnerships aimed at providing appropriate actions and implementation of participatory emergency plans when made”.