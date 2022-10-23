By Davies Iheamnachor

A woman, 35-years-old, has reportedly died in one of the camps housing the persons sacked from their community in Rivers State by the flood ravaging parts of the country.

The development, reported in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State of Saturday, has tiggered fear among the IDPs.

It was gathered that one the persons seeking refuge at Edeoha Community Secondary School, in Upata Kingdom, Ahoada East.

It was gathered the occupants of that facility having their after they were sacked from their villages without medical attention and good feeding.

However, the IDPs who have been living in that camps have expressed concerns over lack of health attention on the occupants of the facility and deteriorating health condition of some of the IDPs.

Mr Fynface Woloko, one of the leaders of the camp, cried that people are living at the mercy of mosquitoes, adding that many residents were down on health.

He Woloko disclosed that some they have record about two deaths innth camp, adding that a woman of about 35years died Saturday morning and has been taken away for burial.

