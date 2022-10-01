The Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general election, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi, had undertaken a tour of flood ravaged communities in Ndokwa East to have a feel of the plight of the people.

Ezechi, who was touched by the extent of devastation in the impacted communities, called on the relevant agencies of the federal and state governments to urgently come to the aid of the flood victims.

At Aboh, Abalagada, Aseomoku, Okpai Utchi and Abala ,the communities were virtually under water and the House of Representatives candidate did not hide his feelings as he walked through the flooded areas with his entourage to sympathize with the victim,

He told the flood victims that the state government had made arrangements to evacuate those trapped in their communities to the camps set up at different locations in the three senatorial districts and urged them to comply with the directives of the State Flood Disaster Management Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Governnent, Chief Patrick, to ensure their safety.

On the 2023 elections, Ezechi reminded the flood victims that campaigns had started ahead of the elections and urged them to mobilize support for all PDP candidates, including the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme for governorship, Prince Ned Nwoko for the Senate, himself for the House of Representatives and Prince Emeka Osamuta for the State House of Assembly

He noted that the APC – led government had failed in all the promises it deceitfully made to Nigerians in 2015, insisting that the only option available to every Nigerian was to join the PDP rescue mission by voting massively for the party in 2023 to enable it restore the lost glory of the country and rekindle hope for a better Nigeria, going forward

In their separate remarks, the community leaders, including the President General of Utchi clan, Prince Igwe Nzekwe and the Omordi of Obecha Utchi, High Chief Nwakonobi, thanked Hon Ezechi for taking the pains to visit them in their very difficult terrain, worsened by flooding, saying that they were comfortable with his emergence as the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency candidate of the PDP and would give him and other candidates of the party their support in next year’s election.

Ezechi was accompanied by his wife Mrs Loveth Ezechi,Vice Chairman of PDP in ward4 Mr Robinson Nwakonobi,Supervisory Councillor for Environment Hon Okwuwa Ezechi, President General of Ndokwa East Community Youth Comr Bright Enueshike, Surveyor Wilfred Eseagwu, Miss Judith Onyema, Umuolu clan Youth president Comr Abada,Comr Ikechukwu Ofulu,Comr Ndidi Oneh,Comr Chinedu Nwogo,Hon Okey Ejechi Councillor ward6 amongst others

