…supports call for resignation of CDS over vessel set ablaze

By Jimitota Onoyume

An international environmentalist and rights campaigner , Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined the federal government to urgently come to the aid of Bayelsa state to cushion effect of the ravaging flood in the area.

Alhaji Saidu who is Coordinator and Special Envoy, Ecology, and Marine, Africa of the International Rights Commission , IHRC said the flood situation had worsened economic situation in the state with a litre of petrol selling for as much as eight hundred naira.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari should consider the flood problem as an emergency, adding that steps should also be taken to permanently address the reoccurring flood problem across the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should urgently intervene in the flood problem in Bayelsa state. The temporary measure is to help the present situation.

” Government should also find a permanent solution. Anytime there is this flood problem Bayelsa state is worst affected. Fuel now is about N800 in Bayelsa. The federal Government should as a matter of urgency help to rescue the state.

“The governor is helpless because its an enormous problem. The governor is trying but he needs all the support. I am appealing to the federal government to urgently help the state.

“I am very worried . It is an emergency situation in Delta. The state governor has made appeal to the federal government, I am also adding my voice to the appeal. “

The international environmentalist and rights activist said he was in support of call by some Nigerians on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to resign over a vessel allegedly set ablaze in Delta waters by the military after it was arrested over illegal bunkering matters.

He said the move would affect thorough investigation, adding that it was not the first time a vessel linked with illegal bunkering operations was destroyed.

“There was a time we discovered a pipe from NNPC tank farm in Okrika jetty to Adamakiri, we arrested some bunkers. And handed them over to the military. They burnt the vessel, we don’t know what happened to the crude. Because the crude was not there when they set on fire. We wrote to government about it.

“We informed the taskforce commander then on anti illegal oil bunkering. We have found out that any tanker burnt is empty. We have written on this.

“We have written to the Defence Minister on this also. This is not the first time vessels are destroyed. I have met with the Chief of Defence Staff over illegal bunkering issues. I went with NNPC to him.

“I support those calling on the CDS to resign over the vessel that was set ablaze in Delta state. “