Following the devastating effects of this year’s flood, the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has reached out to victims sheltered at designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the District.

Dafinone in his visitation to affected communities presented various food items ranging from rice, salt, garri, noodles, yams, palm oil and so on to IDPs at Ewu, Oguname-Olomu and Otu-jeremi communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Accompanied by his campaign team led by the Campaign Director General, Chief Adelabu Bodjor, Chief Dafinone at Life City Camp in Ewu encouraged them with messages of hope and love.

He said his contribution was to mitigate their suffering, noting they need urgent attention since their homes, crops and source of livelihood have been destroyed,

He then called on the Federal and State Government to come to the aide of the people. ‘Not just to provide food but to see how they can be able to live’

Mrs Jane Odogun, who accepted the foodstuffs on behalf of the IDPs called for more donations

“Some of us no longer have homes, our crops are dead as a result of the flood and we want to appeal with the government leaders to help us. We need medical care especially the children”

The President General of Ewu Communities, Prof Arthur Ekpekpo, who accepted the foodstuffs on behalf of Ewu communities thanked the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the foodstuffs, insisting the communities still need more, insisting what has befall the communities was a massive one.

The Ewu Community president Mr Ajon Eberieri who also spoke thanked Chief Dafinone also added they wanted more.

At Oguname-Olomu, where over 6 presidents of communities in Olomu Kingdom and other kingdom Presidents representatives welcomed the entourage, the chairman of the forum, .Mr Oviri Aragata said while appreciating Dafinone, said “On behalf of the people of Olomu, I want to say thank you for meeting our needs in times of difficulties. All that you seek God will support. The item you brought will be of great relief to those affected by the flood”

Earlier Dafinone has express how sorry he had felt when he heard about the flooding “our contribution might be little but we just hope it gets to the people affected directly atleast this will last them for some few days”

He called on the State and Federal Government to come to the people’s aid, that his little contribution was to show how touched he was about their plight.

Dafinone expressed the hope that the flood would recede in no distant time, to enable the flood victims return to their homes and start normal life again.

