By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

WORRIED by the devastating effects of flood in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as state governments to develop a comprehensive plan of action for flood disaster preventing in Nigeria.

Th ultimatum was made known via a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja yesterday.

The President in the directive, which was conveyed to the Minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

The statement said further that “President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and restates his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country.”

