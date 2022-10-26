By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Ijaw Youth Council ,IYC, Worldwide, has lamented the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government to the ongoing floods ravaging the Niger Delta region especially Bayelsa State.

The IYC President, Peter Igbifa, said over 85 per cent of the entire Bayelsa was under water with about 100 deaths recorded in the last two weeks and demanded the deployment of presidential fleet to the state to rescue trapped victims and mitigate the damage already done by the flood.

Igbifa in a statement, lamented that Bayelsa State has been cut off from civilisation as the floods took over and washed away significant portions of the only road leading to the state, the East-West road, at both Rivers and Delta states axis.

He said: “As we speak, former President Goodluck Jonathan is officially an internally displaced person. His country home has been submerged and the people of Otuoke like other people from different parts of the state are traumatised.

“Bayelsa’s case is pathetic and requires special intervention from President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government. The floods destroyed the East-West road, the only road leading to Bayelsa at both ends of Rivers and Delta. Therefore the entire Bayelsa is cut off and unaccessible by land.

“There is no movement of goods and services to the state. Trucks carrying foodstuffs, medicine and other items can no longer enter Bayelsa. The food available in the state before the floods had been totally consumed. Starvation is starring the people in the face and threatening to wipe them out of existence.

“The available IDPs are congested with serious fear of outbreak of diseases among the people. Our people are hopeless and helpless yet the federal government led by Buhari is carrying on as if all is well.”

