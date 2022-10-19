By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Khalifa Abdulrahman Okene, has called for immediate intervention by the Federal Government, FG, after days of heavy flooding in Kogi State, which has led to massive loss of lives and properties.

In a statement, Okene commiserated with persons who died and their families, as well as many others who lost numerous properties and valuables in the on-going flooding that has swept through not only Lokoja, the state capital, but spreading to other towns and communities in the state.

He said: “Over the past days, the visuals from parts of Kogi State, including the state capital which have been submerged by flood are quite distressing.

“Even more saddening are the lives already lost to the flood, and the properties and livelihoods ravaged. Those on transit along the Lokoja-Abuja route, I learnt, have also been stuck.

“My heartfelt sympathies are with the displaced persons, the bereaved families and the government of the state. This is no doubt one of the toughest of flood seasons in our time as a people.

“While we call on the Federal Government to prioritize this disaster as a national emergency, we all have to do our individual parts in supporting these people keep body and mind together, and back on their feet.”