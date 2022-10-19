By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Agricultural and Commodities Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Wednesday, expressed sadness and pain over farmers’ losses caused by the ravaging flood across the country.

Expressing concern on the plight of farmers, the Secretary of Agricultural and Commodities Directorate,The Presidential Campaign Council,

All Progressives Congress, in a statement, Retson Tedheke, said, the Council is strongly behind farmers who are passing through harrowing experience of losses and how to weather through the storm.

Tedheke said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC, and APC Presidency Campaign Council are highly saddened and pained over the losses of farmers occasioned by flood across the country.

“This has been a very pathetic experience our hardworking farmers are passing through, and this has devastated thousands of cultivated hectares of farmlands and livestock running into billions of Naira.

“It is so painful that the flood that hit the country has claimed 603 lives and even corpses buried and in morgues are displaced band floating, while property worth billions have been destroyed including public infrastructure.

“It is indeed with heavy hearts our

Principal, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima empathize and sympathize with all Nigerians experiencing the flood crisis.”

However, he said, “We expect that as farmers who feeds about 212 million Nigerians be beneficiaries of ongoing support from several government agencies and development partners are not left out including other Nigerians affected.

“We are using this medium to make Nigerian farmers understand that agricultural practices have evolved and are way advanced as far as technology, research and practice are concerned.

“This also reinforce the position of the directorate that it is time Nigeria look at agriculture differently.

“Farmers must stop depending on rain-fed Agriculture to survive and feed over 200 million Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, he assured farmers of the Tinubu presidency is poised to change the narrative in the agricultural sector.

“We will evolve system and solutions that allows Nigerians to grow food all year round.

“Also to assure farmers and other stakeholders on the vast and various value chains under the food and nutrition sector, we will be defiantly committed to rural Agriculture and massive job creation that cuts across all strata of youth as we will come up with quick policies to create jobs in the rural economy along the value chain that would drastically minimize rural-urban migration, and youth restiveness, and this is targeted at all year round food production for Nigeria and Nigerians including export.

“Our ‘Green Jobs’ will be full-time employment and part-time employment especially for those in secondary schools so they can be self-dependent and productive while on holidays.

“We will make this happen in collaboration with the private sector as we provide the land in collaboration with state governments, wave duties on agricultural inputs and mechanisation that would be from simple to sophisticated.

“We will deliberately drive this policy, Programme and project for the rest of our tenure in office and back it up with law through the National Assembly for sustainability and continuity. It is basically for the private sector to drive it with its expertise and wealth of experience”, he said.

“According to Alhaji Iliyasu Muazu, Deputy Director of The Agriculture and Commodities Directorate, that, “Our Focus as a Directorate is an agricultural process that ensures the people succeed particularly since the majority of our people are agrarian.”

He (Muazu) also noted that the 78 per cent of Nigerians who are into agriculture and agribusiness who currently feels the poverty resulting from rural underdevelopment will feel the incoming revolution in agriculture to be driven by Asiwaju/ Shettima.

“Things will change, agriculture will be different and we will do all we can to plan, implement and execute agriculture that works for all Nigerians going forward.

“The farmers will be treated as the best of our people and the greatest creator of our comfort for sustainability of the Nigerian States”, he added.

He (Tedheke) revealed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu “will sign the Farmers contract with rural Nigeria Farmers the ‘Agbado and Cassava Economy’ initiative, and this will also be the driver of the new Nigeria progressive developmental productivity.

“We believe the economic development of Nigeria will eliminate insecurity in Nigeria. That is the focus and the drive of the Asiwaju/Shettima presidency.

“If we are productive all year round in the agricultural sector, we can have a stockpile of food across the country all year round.

“This flood therefore, would have had a minimal impact on the Nigeria people if it happens again. We are going to ensure this happens and we will not allow flood to overwhelm the agricultural sector as it is doing now”, he said.

Meanwhile, he lamented that, “When you are not productive continually there is bound to be shortage and scarcity that would lead to high food prices.

“It is also painful to see how farmers are left to struggle and be productive at the same time because they lack the needed support, and that is why we are assuring farmers on incentivised productivity as a boost to food and nutrition security.

“When we tackle such challenge of lack of incentives farmers would be among the richest people in the country.

“However, things have changed under President Muhammadu Buhari, more will change under the Tinubu presidency as far as food production is concerned.

“The high food prices we are facing will become a thing of the past under the Asiwaju Shettima Presidency with well formulated and defined policies for the sector in the best interest of the Nigerian people.

He also pointed that the Tinubu presidency cares and understands rural Nigerian economy, and more importantly care about understanding the rural farmer who is selflessly producing food in Nigeria and working harder for the goodness of the country.

“Our failure as a country is a fault as a people, failure of Nigeria is a fault of Nigerians. it is time to change and make Nigeria work for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“We want Nigerians and farmers to understand that our country is not prepared for a massive food crisis, we will put in place what will mitigate the impact of climate change in order for us to have soft landing on 2023.

“Let us not take the Maize and Cassava Economy on face value rather let us ensure it is achieved for the good of Nigerians as proposed by Asiwaju.

“We must be prepared, we must be willing, and we must be committed to the project for national development”, he said.

He also added, “Nigeria must work for Nigerians, we see that happening very soon, and once again, the Directorate feel the pain and pulse of rural farmers and communities across the country suffering from the massive flood, never mind we are with you.

“We will work and help you recover your loss, and your life will bounce back up again with great hope.”