The Commissioner for Science and Technology in Deta State, Olorogun, Mrs. Jennifer Adasen Efeviroro, has responded to the directive of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, instructing all political appointees to relocate to their various communities and wards for proper assessment of the ravaging flood by donating relief materials worth over N4.6 million to the victims of flood in Arhiavwarien, Ewu and Otu-Jeremi IDPs’ in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking during the donation of items, Adasen said we thank God almighty for his love and mercy to enable us to fulfill the assignment given to us by His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to reach out to our people and as well thank everyone who in one way or the other supported and contributed to the safety and well-being of our people.

According to her, it is shameful that while I am selflessly trying to reach out to our people, some Peoples Democratic Party leaders are not happy because they think the motive is to take over the party leadership in Ewu Ward 1.

“ It is embarrassing and irresponsible for anyone in this perilous time to think of party leadership tussle rather than working together to create synergy as a team to achieve success.

“ I call on party leaders and elders to always work together for the common interest of our People at all times”.