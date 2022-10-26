Nigeria are out of the 7th FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India after they lost to Colombia through a penalty shootout on Wednesday at Goa in their semi-final clash.

Defender Comfort Folorunso hit her kick against Luisa Agudelo in sudden death to send the South Americans into the final match after both teams had battled to a grim scoreless draw.

Just like it happened against the U.S. on Friday, the Flamingos’ coaching crew had thrown in second-choice goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku for the shootout and relieved the brilliant Faith Omilana.

Omilana had virtually kept Nigeria in the tie with five big saves, with the Flamingos’ forwardline failing to create many goalscoring chances.

Big defender Mary Espitaleta rocked the crossbar from 23 yards in the 29th minute as the South Americans poured forward.

Also, Omilana produced a crucial block to deny nifty captain Linda Caicedo with seven minutes left in the first period.

The inspiring Omilana went on to foil Caicedo severally in the second period, and penalty kicks had to be applied to separate the two teams looking for a spot in Sunday’s final match.

Nigeria were then a kick away from victory after Yesica Munoz saw her kick saved by Jiwuaku, whilst Gabriela Rodriguez, Stefania Perlaza, Mary Espitaleta and Linda Caicedo scored for Colombia.

Immaculata Offiong, Etim Edidiong, Miracle Usani and Taiwo Afolabi scored for Nigeria while defender Omamuzo Edafe, who had scored Nigeria’s winner against the U.S. in the quarter-finals, struck the upright.

In sudden death, Juana Ortegon scored just as Shakirat Oyinlola did, but after Nathalia Hernandez beat Jiwuaku, Folorunso hit her kick against Agudelo’s body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Flamingos will now face the losers of the second semi-final match in Saturday’s bronze medal match.(NAN)

