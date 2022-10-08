Fast-rising star, Ekwe Uchenna Valentine aka Fizzyfrosh has currently claimed the number 1 spot on the iTunes chart in Nigeria with his new single ‘Maserati’.

This song claimed the number 1 spot pushing songs like ‘Ayra Starr’s- Rush, FireboyDML’s Bandana and Burna Boy’s For My Hand below the chart.

The song which was originally recorded in 2018 according to the singer in his words was ‘inspired by myself and my desire to create Afro love songs’.

When asked if it was a good time to put out new music, Fizzyfrosh responded by saying “I think it’s always a great time to put out new music for me. I’m working on a lot of great music and I always want to keep my fast growing fan base happy”.

The monster hit track was produced and engineered by Jay5.

Speaking on his plans he said “I’m currently working on my debut album, and also visuals for the new singles. I can’t wait for the world to see and hear what I’ve been working on. There’s a lot more to come. I’m coming to take over.”

RELATED NEWS