.

FIXIT NIGERIA never gets stranded, a one-stop service place is here to impact the lives of everyone.

Every Nigerian business deserves productive exposure, and yours can be more favored in this very competitive world. All you have to do? Just FIXIT- so you Never Get Stranded!

Already impacting the lives of millions, FIXIT NG, Nigeria’s number 1 serviceplace- with the most relevant directory of artisans and business owners, continues to build a reputation for easy connection of people with required services at tip of your finger. Talk about digital click, connect and collect solutions.

Here’s why you need FIXIT to give your business added leverage. To Never Get Stranded in a Fix.

Currently operating nationwide, when you register on FIXIT through fixit ng, you get access to exciting promotional functions such as; uniquely designed dashboards for Users, Listers and Pros. This means you can decide your personal interface experience within the national business community database.

That’s not all, even with these amazing features, FIXIT comes with an integrated platform for international businesses, especially for exporters looking to maximize international opportunities and expose their businesses to global target audience.

This offers locally registered exportable products suppliers so much more to enjoy from the FIXIT Lifestyle.

Speaking on the mission statement, the Founder, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni describes the vision of the platform as simply “To provide a high-tech webapp that connects people and businesses, serving as a One-stop service place where everyone’s needs are met”

Feeling the urge to take the FIXIT pill yet? Go on, simply visit; www.fixit.ng, and click the SignUp button; or even better, watch out for the ‘Fixit-Pros’ on the prowl, wearing branded T-shirts and they will officially take your information, and fill you in on everything to know about the FIXIT Lifestyle.

An instance is Fatokun Hannah Adetutu, a food vendor and CEO of Emmanade Foods who insists her vision is not just about food and expressed joy on the possibilities of GOD ordained endless clientele stemming from the emergence of such platform. She says, “Emmanade is a mandate mixed with career; an avenue to tell people about Christ, chip in one or two words of encouragement, like in the process of feeding the belly you feed the soul. People want to eat first before you can tell them anything.

“Like the case of a walk in customer that just ate and liked the food, No referral, just someone that came in to eat saying ‘if your regular food can be like this, your party food will be wow’. That was how the deal was done.

I specially give thanks to GOD because I can only imagine more opportunities with Fixit.”

The brand Secretary, Bar. I.C Ekpunobi further lauded the FIXIT initiative as one of a kind, citing it as a social and economic tool for development.

“To the glory of GOD, Fixit is on a clearly defined mission to be a world-class solution provider- using innovative means and fostering economic and social development by connecting populations, thereby impacting lives”

The case of Mohammed Aziz is a very interesting experience, the hair stylist and CEO at CutCrux cited his weirdest professional moment as avoidable, If only he had known and registered on Fixit as a service provider on the platform earlier.

“There was this guy I barbed the other time, after I spent over 2 hours on him, the guy just picked up and said ‘I’m coming back to pay you’ just like that. You know, not my boss nor my friend. He didnt tell me before I started barbing his hair and he hasn’t been here ever since. I want to believe clients through Fixit wouldn’t do me dirt like that and even if they did, Fixit should hold them accountable”

FIXIT founded by Dr. Patrick Omoyeni (ChMC (Canada), CMC, FIMC, FIMS (UK), DH) is that long awaited divine answer to Nigeria’s corporate and blue collar prayers, which shouldn’t be missed. Because by GOD’S grace you are guaranteed to Never Get Stranded.

FIXIT NIGERIA is fully registered and trademarked both locally and internationally.