Southern Tunisian off coast town of Zarzis where the bodies were pulled

By Biodun Busari

Some fishermen discovered the bodies of eight people off the coast of the southern Tunisian town of Zarzis on Monday.

According to Infomigrants, an aid official said they were probably immigrants who had been travelling in a boat that left on September 21.

In his reaction to the incident, the head of the Red Crescent in Medenine, Mongi Slim said, “The bodies have spent more than two weeks in the water, so their identification is very difficult.”

Read also:

Nigerian migrants still detained in Italy without trial – rights activist

UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of 15 migrants in Libya

Five arrested for smuggling migrants to Europe

“There is still no certainty as to their nationality. We must not forget that throughout the year, many sub-Saharans also disappear at sea.”

The latest discovery of bodies comes after the remains of three people were found last week on Tunisia’s southern coast. One of them, that of a woman stranded near the island of Djerba, has already been identified by her family.

According to officials, teams of forensic scientists are currently in Zarzis to take DNA samples from the bodies of the deceased and compare them with those of their relatives, in order to identify them.

A member of the emergency platform Alarm Phone, ‘Hela’, contacted by InfoMigrants on Friday, October 7, said that a total of 17 people – including two women and a baby – boarded a boat at 8 am on September 21.

The day after their departure, the migrants’ families were worried about not having received any news from their loved ones. On the day the missing vessel was reported to Alarm Phone, “the weather conditions were very bad,” Hela recalled.

Meanwhile, the report said families of the migrants that travelled have protested as they have not received any news from their people that left for Europe.

“It’s quite unprecedented for families to exert such pressure,” Slim said. “But we have to realize that there is a real lack of resources. The police do not even have a drone to fly over the sea.”

A “sweeping operation” in Tunisian waters also began on October 7, initiated “by a certain number of citizens in Zarzis and Djerba, in search of the missing,” the news site Tunisie Numérique reports. The initiative aims to “support the efforts of authorities, coast guards and the army.”

The number of young Tunisians setting out on risky sea journeys to Europe has increased substantially as a result of worsening economic and political conditions in the country of around 12 million.

As of October 10, 15,182 of 73,941 people who have arrived in Italy since the start of the year were Tunisians, the second nationality of migrant arrivals after Egyptians.

RELATED NEWS