By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A financial technology company, Virgin Platform International Ltd, has unveiled a multiple payment solution application, My Wallet Shop, for global use.

Speaking at the unveiling of the platform in Abuja weekend, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Tarhule, described it as a pocket-friendly, convenient and safest way to send and receive money, pay utility bills and purchase airtime with ease anytime and from anywhere with Nigeria as the pioneer country.

According to him, the new solution would allow end users to obtain a share of the commission from the N3.25 trillion spent on airtime and data annually in the country.

.”In 2021, airtime and data consumption was N3.25 trillion minimum standard commission is three percent which will be around N97.5 billion. We are simply sharing the commission the telecom companies give us with our customers.

“The mobile app, which gives N1,200 instant cash bonus to new users who fund their wallets, will also enable customers to get two percent cash commission every time one pays for airtime or data, and one percent weekly commission if one owns an online VTU shop on the platform for the Auto trading system to sell on his behalf,” he said.

Speaking on the features, Tarhule explained that the digital platform also provided virtual accounts for its Nigerian users to send and receive money from any bank in Nigeria.

He noted that the app would serve people from different social strata of the society, irrespective the diversities of their needs once their virtual wallets are funded.

He explained other functions of the new platform, adding that the app would allow Nigerians to buy mobile phones on credit and own a virtual shop where they can advertise their products, trade and make money for themselves.

Tarhule stated that his experience in the banking and telecommunications sectors birthed the idea of making life easy for people through the application.

“We are launching the app because we are coming from a journey we started some years ago. It has been an amazing journey that was basically for selling recharge cards and subscriptions of paid TV. However, we now have a shop where people can buy mobile phones on credit and pay later from their commissions or personal fund as well as take out loans,” he stated.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy that started in 2007 had propelled start-ups in different sectors to channel their businesses online.

“Between 2019 and 2020, many people that were selling physical recharge cards ran out of jobs because of COVID. We, therefore, took our business online and many others are benefiting today.

“With the world moving online, global trends and insecurity separate from technology will compel you to go on the internet whether you like it or not.

“Referring other customers gives you benefits, as you earn 10% referral commission on any of his transaction for life, that is, whenever he buys airtime, data or pay cable TV, including automatic weekly referral commission on his online shop commission if he has any.

“In addition, online store owners get free weekly shopping vouchers to buy airtime, Data and pay cable TV Subscription i.e. five per cent of your weekly shop commission is reserved for purchases on the platform.

“The app can be downloaded in google play as: mywalletshopng,” Tarhule said.

