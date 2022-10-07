By Willie Samson

AN indigenous firm, 88 Net work, has introduced into the Nigerian market, a mobile solution for brands and companies to advertise their products and services. This can readily be affixed to taxi hailings now operating in the country such as Uber, Bolt and In-driver. This solution, according to the founder and CEO of the company, Oluwaseun Oloto, is deployed via a rear view-led screen mounted on the rear windscreen of the car.

She explained that the solution is a “transparent in-vehicle portable rear window LED display; it does not block out light or the view on both sides.” This, according to her, allows the driver to see through his rear-view windows while driving. “In comparison to the traditional LED screens, the transparent LED screen is more creative in displaying content. As the vehicle is being driven on the road, the advertisements will be appreciated potentially. Also, the selling point is that the screens record data capturing like impressions and groups tracking; that way, there is value for money.”

Giving more insights into the advantages of the new solution over the static advertising display on vehicles, Oloto said with the old method, “you can only advertise one brand per time, and once the vehicle is dented, the advert message is affected. Adverts pasted though may be creative, they are not interactive, and are less visible at night, and may distort the body of the vehicle.”

According to her “mobile advertising in Lagos has proved to be one of the effective and efficient means of outdoor advertising because a lot of the residents spend most of their time outdoor and mostly inside traffic.

This channel of advertising conveys over 1,000 different campaigns monthly since its inception.” She added, however, that “as an innovative and technology-driven business, we constantly seek out ways to bring brands closer to consumers through our diverse range of services.”

She noted that in the long run, the new advertising solution would be more cost effective for brands advertising because of its multiple advantages over the old static method.

