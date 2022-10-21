VC lauds efforts

By Adesina Wahab

A financial outfit, Alpha Morgan Capital, has remodelled the Prof. Adetokunbo Sofoluwe Park at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

The company is also providing a makerapace and the remodeling of the univesiety’s library lobby.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, said the effort of the company was in line with the policy of his administration which encourages corporate bodies and interested individuals to pick a project, or pick a person to invest in.

He notes that the park was unique as it was named after the 10th substantive VC of the institution who was also a unique person.

He commended the vompnay for also providing lighting for the gacilty.

The Group Managing Director of Alpha Morgan, Mr Ade Buraimo, said the company had made arrangement for the maintenance of the facility for the nex five years.

He lauded the management team of the institution for support shown while the project was being done.

At the library complex, Ogindipe said what Alpha Morgan proposed to do would raise the profile of the facility which he described as number one in the country.

He opined that today’s students prefer to study in ways different from the orthodox manner of their forefathers.

Buraimo, in his remarks, said the intervention of his company would help fault the claim in some quarters that if yup want to hide anything from the black man, write it in a book.

He said the library would be furthee automated and made to conect with more similar facilities around the world.