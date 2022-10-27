By Mary Obaebor

A finance company, Alpha Morgan Capital, has remodelled the Prof. Adetokunbo Sofoluwe Park at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Speaking shortly before the formal commissioning of the project, the Group Managing Director, Alpha Morgan Capital, Mr. Ade Buraimo, described the remodelling and landscaping of the park as a token of the company’s commitment to both nature and the future generation being groomed in the University of Lagos.

While appreciating UNILAG management for the privilege and high-quality engagement during planning and negotiations for the project, Buraimo reaffirmed the commitment of Alpha Morgan Capital to projects, ideas and initiatives which would continually impact the younger generation whom he identified as leaders of the future.

The Alpha Morgan Capital boss assured that everything ihad been put in place to ensure that the newly remodelled park is maintained for the next five years at no cost to the university.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, appreciated the management of Alpha Morgan Capital for delivering on the project.

The newly remodelled park, according to Ogundipe marked another dividend of partnerships between UNILAG and the corporate world, a gesture which he described as an added value to the university’s aesthetics.

The event also marked the flag-off of the proposed Makerspace and remodelling of the University Library lobby by the Alpha Morgan Capital.

Speaking at the Main Library, the University Librarian, Professor Yetunde Zaid was full of gratitude to Alpha Morgan Capital for its commitment to the project.

RELATED NEWS